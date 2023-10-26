27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
K-pop star aces Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Chaleya’ steps – Watch

Former member of the K-pop boy band ‘Stray Kids’, singer-actor Kim Woojin aced Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Chaleya’ moves in a recent show.

K-pop singer Kim Woojin, who is currently on his tour to India, with shows scheduled in Dimapur, Mumbai and Bengaluru, surprised the concert-goers at the Delhi show, performing on SRK’s latest hit number, ‘Chaleya’ from the movie ‘Jawan’.

In the clip going viral from the concert, Woojin is seen taking centre stage during his performance and absolutely nailed the viral hook step of King Khan from ‘Chaleya’, which captured the attention of the audiences for the simple yet smashing choreography and crackling chemistry of the superstar with his heroine Nayanthara.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday morning, Woojin also posted a clip of him from the studio, recreating the dance routine with his background dancers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the viral routine has been previously recreated by Pakistani actors Qudsia Ali and Hammad Shoaib as well.

 

Meanwhile, actor-singer Kim Woo-jin, who was launched by JYP Entertainment as a member of the boy band Stray Kids, launched through the eponymous survival show in 2017, departed from the group two years later.

He then signed with 10x Entertainment to launch his solo career.

