Shahrukh Khan makes first appearance amidst surgery reports

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan was spotted at the airport looking all fit and fine amidst the reports of an accident in LA.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The die-hard SRK fans who were worried for the actors’ well-being are relieved now, as he looked healthy while walking out of the Mumbai airport of India with his entourage in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As seen in the clip shared by an Indian paparazzo account on social media, Khan was in denim pants and a sweatshirt while no bandage can be seen on his nose as reported earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Following him, his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son Abram were also seen at the airport.

Reacting to the paparazzi video, a social user wrote, “Thank God he is fine now I can sleep well,” while another asked, “Is he OK?”

For the unversed, it was reported by Indian news agencies on Tuesday that Shahrukh Khan met with an accident, while shooting for one of his projects in Los Angeles, when he ended up hurting his nose and started bleeding.

Reports further suggested that he was immediately rushed to a hospital and underwent minor surgery to stop bleeding.

While there was no official statement from his team, the sources told media publications that the ‘Pathaan’ star was spotted with a bandage on his nose as he returned to India and was recuperating at home.

Later, a close insider confirmed that it was false news.

As for the film front, Khan has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in addition to an extended cameo in ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline.

Why Karan Johar refused to feature Shahrukh Khan in ‘RRKPK’?