Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ beats ‘Adipurush’, ‘Vikram Vedha’

With the recently released power-packed teaser, Sharukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’ has overtaken Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ respectively.

The official teaser of ‘Pathaan’ which came out yesterday on the 57th birthday of King Khan, has shattered the Bollywood records previously held by trailers of Prabhas-led ‘Adipurush’ and Hrithik Roshan’s actioner ‘Vikram Vedha’ on the video platform YouTube.

The trailer clip has claimed the record of the most-liked Bollywood movie teaser in the first 24 hours of release, with a whopping number of 1.13 million likes on the video in a day.

The record was previously held by ‘Adipurush’ (Hindi version) which was liked by 1.09 million viewers on the first day, despite massive criticism, whereas, the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’ received 931,000 hits on the debut day.

The much-anticipated teaser video of ‘Pathaan’ was dropped by the megastar himself on Wednesday morning. The video full of raw action and deadly punches gave fans a fair idea of what to expect from the high-octane actioner.

The teaser introduced Pathaan in a deadly avatar, as he put up action-packed fight sequences and made his enemies explode with powerful kicks, while the film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone, made a smashing entry in a sultry look, though not being only a pretty face in the action flick.

John Abraham was glimpsed as what seems like a nemesis to Khan’s Pathaan as they indulged in some raw action over the moving vehicles.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023.

The title will mark the grand comeback of Shahrukh Khan on screen after four long years.

