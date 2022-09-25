Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan to come together for ‘Don 3’: Reports

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced that he gearing up with the script of the third instalment in the action franchise, there has been a lot of conjecture around the star cast of ‘Don 3’.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Akhtar, who wrote the screenplay and helmed direction for Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Don’ titles and has openly admitted to getting back on track to prep for the third film in the action-thriller franchise, is writing the story keeping both the OG Dons – Khan and Amitabh Bachchan – in mind.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Quoting a source close to the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor, the Indian publication reported, “Farhan had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third instalment.”

“Interestingly, Bachchan saab was the lead in the original Don (1978). It had a different ending and showed the good-natured Vijay surviving and Don dying, while SRK’s version showed vice versa,” the said person detailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

“Hence, it’s not clear whether or not Big B was supposed to play the role from the original version. However, Farhan definitely had thought of casting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.”

Moreover, reports also suggest that the upcoming film in the franchise will see the introduction of a ‘young’ Don – to be portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

Reportedly, the appearance of Singh penned by Akhtar is a supposed cameo role, where Khan would pass the Don lineage to him, to portray the iconic character in future projects and take the story forward.

Earlier, it was reported that Akhtar wanted to have three generations in ‘Don 3’ with the superstars trio in the cast. While the idea seems intriguing to the audience, Khan was not all that convinced and hence rejected it.

Farhan Akhtar is yet to give any official statement on all these reports around ‘Don 3’.

Also read: ‘Don 3’ to be a crossover of Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan starrers?

It is pertinent to mention that makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who own the rights for ‘Don’ (1978), first confirmed the sequel back in 2018. “It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story,” they said.

Comments