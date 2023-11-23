Shahrukh Khan reveals why he can’t do stunts like Tom Cruise

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan revealed why he can’t do deadly bike stunts similar to those of Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On Wednesday, the megastar Shahrukh Khan hosted yet another #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging site X, with the release of the first song of his next film ‘Dunki’, when he answered the fan regarding his inability to do motorbike stunts like Tom Cruise.

When a fan asked, “Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7 ?” Khan being his witty self, replied, “Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar (I don’t have a motorcycle)!!!”

Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!! #Dunki https://t.co/pr0Y4vaGmr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Commenting on the new track ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’, a social user praised, “Just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58?” to which SRK shared, “I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs.”

I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki https://t.co/Z1hx6iTXA7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Moreover, in response to a question asking whether he is more excited for his own film ‘Dunki’ or her daughter Suhana’s debut ‘The Archies’, the ‘Jawan’ star wrote, “Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted.”

Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki https://t.co/Bny3SkqpVQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Replying to another follower, Khan also divulged that he used to ‘patao‘ the projectionist when he was young to watch films in the theatre.

I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don’t tell anyone I told u this. It’s our secret. #Dunki https://t.co/YD0E0HmL7s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who also co-wrote the story with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’, co-starring Khan with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, is set for theatrical release on Christmas 2023.

Shahrukh Khan got Rs.50 in first paycheck: Read to know how he earned!