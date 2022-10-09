Shahrukh Khan wants to make Bollywood version of ‘Breaking Bad’: Deets

Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan once expressed his wish to make a film out of the five seasons of the superhit crime thriller ‘Breaking Bad’.

One of the most iconic TV series to come out of the American entertainment industry, the neo-western crime thriller ‘Breaking Bad’ has its viewership all across the globe. The gripping storyline of the chemistry teacher and his ordeal with cancer diagnosis and meth production had kept fans hooked for years.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of these fans if you had not known was the ‘Dilwale’ star ever since his encounter with the show in 2013. Back in the day, the actor also shared a related tweet on his handle.

Breaking Bad time. Packet of chips,bed, cola and nothing comes between me and ‘if u dont know me, ur best course is to tread carefully’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2013

Khan grew so fond of the story that he also wanted to make a desi film version of it and even got his sources working to get the rights.

In an earlier interview, Khan revealed, “I want to make it [Breaking Bad] into a movie.”

He went on to confess that for a series, the show is ‘too evolved’ for Indian television. Khan stated, “The Indian audience won’t be accepting of meth, drugs, and the mafia. But the story of a man who is going to die and take a chance to save his family is a good premise for a feature film.”

“I have asked some people who have said that they would get me the rights. I am at that age when it will be interesting to take up such a role.”

Moreover, when asked who he would like to play the lead character of Walter White, Khan quipped, “Great films don’t work without me, darling!”

Related: Gauri Khan reveals most annoying habit of hubby Shahrukh Khan

Comments