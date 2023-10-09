Shahrukh Khan gets Y+ security amid death threats: What is it?

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan got an upgrade to Y+ security after he allegedly complained about receiving death threats.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the Maharashtra government of India increased the security of Bollywood A-lister Shahrukh Khan to the Y+ category.

According to the details, the development came in after the superstar gave a written complaint to the state government, regarding the threat calls he received after the humongous success of his last two films, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Reportedly, in the order given on October 5, the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) informed all the police commissionerates, district police and special protection units (SPUs) in the Indian state to provide ‘Y+ with an escort scale of security to Khan with immediate effect’.

For those unversed regarding Y+ security, it is a special classification granted to individuals facing increased security risks. The protocol involves the deployment of a dedicated security team to safeguard the individual in question.

For Khan, the Y+ category will provide him with 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle, while, the policemen will also be stationed at his Mumbai home, Mannat.

Jasmine Sandlas gets death threats from Sidhu Moosewala’s killer