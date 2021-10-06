Shahrukh Khan’s son: 6 more incl. cruise organizers arrested in drug case

In the high-profile drug scandal involving top celebrity Shahrukh Khan’s son, Delhi police have arrested six more people, including four from the Delhi event management company that had organized the two-day voyage on the cruise liner from which drugs were recovered, ARY News learned Tuesday from Indian media.

The arrest is a development in the ongoing police probe into the drug case after the seizure. With them arrested today the total number of arrests in the case has now gone up to 16, reported local India media.

The cruise company, Namas’cray Experience Pvt Ltd, is based in Delhi and was tasked with the management of the event on board Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. It’s the very event where, on Saturday, NCB raided Cordelia and arrested eight people, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “The organizers have been arrested on Tuesday for their role in harboring the drug syndicate. We have got electronic evidence, witnesses statements and corroborating evidence that the patrons had a drug party, the organizers had the knowledge and it was the duty of the organizers to inform us but they didn’t and the next day, the captain of the ship alerted us about the brawl between two groups after consuming drugs and that is why we have invoked the harboring charges on the organizers. It was their duty to carry a check of drugs on board.

The NCB added the stringent sections of 27 (A) for financing, 22 (b) (contravention involving quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity) and 22 (c) (where the contravention involves commercial quantity) against Shaikh. The section pertaining to financing has been invoked against Shreyas Nair.

NCB’s Wankhede said, “Some of the accused hid drugs under shoe soles, some under sanitary napkins and eye lenses and medicine boxes.”