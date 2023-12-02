25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Shahzad Akbar declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in fraud case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A civil court in Islamabad on Saturday declared former prime minister Imran Khan’s adviser, Shahzad Akbar, ‘proclaimed offender’ in a fraud and embezzlement case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former premier’s adviser was declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in a fraud and embezzlement case registered at Secretariat Police Station.

A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued arrest warrants for former premier Imran Khan’s aides Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and two others in the £190 million settlement case.

The development came after the accountability bureau filed a reference in the £190 million settlement case, officially nominating former prime minister Imran Khan as accused in the case.

Read More: PTI’s Shahzad Akbar claims he survived ‘acid attack’ in UK

A total of eight people have been nominated in the case. Others beside Imran include his wife, Bushra Bibi, her friend Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and Barrister Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.