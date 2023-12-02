Shahzad Akbar declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in fraud case

ISLAMABAD: A civil court in Islamabad on Saturday declared former prime minister Imran Khan’s adviser, Shahzad Akbar, ‘proclaimed offender’ in a fraud and embezzlement case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former premier’s adviser was declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in a fraud and embezzlement case registered at Secretariat Police Station.

A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued arrest warrants for former premier Imran Khan’s aides Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and two others in the £190 million settlement case.

The development came after the accountability bureau filed a reference in the £190 million settlement case, officially nominating former prime minister Imran Khan as accused in the case.

A total of eight people have been nominated in the case. Others beside Imran include his wife, Bushra Bibi, her friend Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and Barrister Zia-ul-Mustafa Naseem.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.