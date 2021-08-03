Shahzad Akbar forgives Nazir Chohan after apology tendered

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akhbar Tuesday forgave Nazir Chohan, a Punjab MPA belonging to Jahangir Tareen group, after he offered an apology over his remarks, ARY NEWS reported.

Shahzad Akbar in an affidavit submitted before the court said that he has no issues over the release of Nazir Chohan on bail. “He has admitted his mistake and apologized over his baseless remarks,” he said.



The affidavit was later submitted before the court for securing the pre-arrest bail of Nazir Chohan, however, the court asked Shahzad Akbar to either appear in person or nominate anyone on his behalf to confirm the contents of the affidavit.

The court adjourned its hearing for Wednesday (tomorrow).

It is to be noted that Nazir Chohan, was arrested by police in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

Later, a session court in Lahore had granted bail to Chohan.

The police after his bail in the first case arrested him in a second case filed by Shahzad Akber blaming the Punjab lawmaker for allegedly targeting his religious belief and doing a speech on social media to create hate against him.

Javed Butt and Waseem Raja, who are said to be journalists on social media, were also named in the case.

On July 31, the lawmaker was sent on judicial remand after the court refused to extend his physical remand on the plea of FIA authorities.

However, mediation was carried out by Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan between the two sides which led to an apology being offered from Chohan and an affidavit to forgive him submitted before the court by Shahzad Akbar.