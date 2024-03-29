‘The decision wasn’t right…’: Shahzad Sheikh opens up on his parents’ divorce

Actor Shahzad Sheikh reflected on life after his parents’ divorce in his childhood, and how the family kept their bond despite the separation.

In his recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Shahzad Sheikh opened up about the stigmatization of divorce in our society, underscoring the fact that it’s not always that one person or both in a relationship are wrong, sometimes two perfectly good people are not compatible with each other and are together, just for the sake of their kids.

Butt added that it is unfair on their end because they both become really unhappy in the relationship and start to resent each other.

“As a family, it’s important to sit and talk it out, and involve kids in the decision-making process [of separation],” Sheikh noted.

Further, speaking about his own parents’ divorce, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor added, “Credit goes to my mother; she never once thought, ‘I will not let the kids meet their father’. Always in the summers, during vacations, she sent us to Lahore for two or three months. We spent time with my father and cousins, bonding with them.”

“Obviously, I see regret in my mother’s eyes, in my father’s eyes, that the decision wasn’t right. If you see regret in someone’s eyes, you can’t do anything more than that,” he explained, adding that the family is still on good terms, and lives in the same house.

For the unversed, Shahzad Sheikh and his sister Momal are children of veteran actor Javed Sheikh and his first wife, Zeenat Mangi.

In an earlier outing, the ‘Samjhota’ actor also expressed the regret of divorcing his first wife and shared that it is one of the greatest guilts of his life.

