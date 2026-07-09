Shailene Woodley reacts to 78th Emmy nomination for 'Paradise' S2

Shailene Woodley was nominated for the second time for the 78th Emmy Awards for her performance as Annie Clay in Paradise season 2.

During her interview with Variety, the actress noted in her statement, “One of them was getting her lashes lifted, which I have never done in my life, and she asked if I wanted to do it”.

On Wednesday, July 8, the actress was nominated for her second Emmy for her performance as Annie Clay in Paradise season 2. Ahead of the announcement of the 78th Emmy Awards nominations, the actress was spending time with a couple of friends.

Woodley said that she asked how long the process would last, and the technician told her 20 minutes, but it didn’t go that way. “Anyway, I ended up being on a bed with my eyes shut for an hour and a half.” While sitting there, the actress’ other friend told her, “‘Your phone is blowing up.’ ”

She further mentioned, “So I found out with my eyes shut and had some blind FaceTimes with some friends, which was really lovely”. She told the outlet that “it’s so exciting” to be nominated again, 10 years after her first nomination.

She continued, “I love what I do so much, and not that awards are the reason for what I do, but I don’t know how I couldn’t feel like a little girl in this moment. I grew up watching the Emmys, and it’s just really exciting and an honor to be included”.

Woodley was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, alongside Miriam Shor (Pluribus), Merritt Wever (The Gilded Age), Brittany Allen (The Pitt), Tal Anderson (The Pitt), and Tina Ivlev (The Pitt). Woodley was previously nominated in 2017 for her role in Big Little Lies. The actress starred in the post-apocalyptic thriller as a guarded and central survivor whose story is closely tied to Sterling K. Brown’s Agent Xavier Collins. Her character meets a heartbreaking fate and dies following complications from preeclampsia and severe postpartum bleeding after giving birth.

Read More: Noah Wyle reacts to ‘The Pitt’ leading nominations in Emmy Awards 2026

Woodley said that despite Annie’s fate, she’s “always gunning for her to return,” per the outlet. “I’m not sure of the actual likelihood of that, but I keep pitching it to Dan Fogelman in the hope.”

Woodley previously told PEOPLE in April that she was aware of Annie’s trajectory when she signed on. “I only read one episode. I spoke with [creator] Dan Fogelman about the arc of Annie, so I knew what was to come, but I hadn’t actually read it.”

As for Paradise season 3, she said she’s “excited” to see what happens next. “I have no idea, and I don’t want to know, so I’m on the edge of my seat like being a fan of the show.”

The Emmys will air live on September 14 at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.