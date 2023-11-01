Shaista Lodhi shares funny patient encounter

Actor-host Shaista Lodhi revealed funny encounters with her fans who often turn up as patients at her clinic.

During a recent outing on a private news channel, Dr Shaista Lodhi shared her thoughts on love and also mentioned the hilarious meetings with her fans as patients at her aesthetic clinic.

When asked to share her thoughts about love, Lodhi, after a long pause, replied poetically that it is something life is useless and boring without, yet, love also ends up making the person in love, of no use.

Upon being quizzed further about one-sided love, the ‘Samjhota’ actor maintained, “There is no such thing as one-way, two-way traffic in love. Love is love and it is selfless. It shouldn’t be like if I’m in love with someone, the other person has to return similar feelings.”

In response to another question, Lodhi was of the opinion that one can be attracted to multiple people over the years in their life span, but love is something, which happens only once.

During another segment, the celebrity was asked if her fans ever show up as patients at her clinic just to meet her. She replied, “This happens often a time [that a fan has come as a patient] and they don’t know what to say. Many times they are anxious, and become conscious upon seeing me in person – as they have seen on screen – so yeah, it happens.”

“And they are like, ‘We didn’t know that one has to pay a fee to meet you’,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shaista Lodhi was last seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’.

