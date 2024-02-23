16.9 C
‘Shaitaan’ trailer becomes talk of the town

The trailer of the upcoming Indian thriller film ‘Shaitaan (Devil)’ – starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala and Jyothika Saravanan in leading roles, has won social media.

The trailer of ‘Shaitaan‘, which is the remake of Gujarati film ‘Vash‘, was released on February 23, 2024. It showed R. Madahavan taking refuge in Ajay Devgn and Jyothika Saravanan’s house and terrorizing their family.

He hypnotizes Janki Bodiwala’s character and uses her as a weapon to terrorize the family.

The synopsis of the film on IMDb read, “A timeless tale of a battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence.”

Netizens are praising the trailer for its suspenseful theme and acting by the cast. Here’s what they thought about it.

‘Shaitaan’ is directed by Vikas Bahl. He has co-produced the film with with Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It is pertinent to mention that Ajay Devgn had shared his first look from the film and said, “Jab baat apne parivaar par aaye, tab woh har #Shaitaan se lad jaayega (When it comes to family, a person would fight any devil to save it).”

The film is expected to release on March 8, 2024.

