Ajay Devgn returns as ‘everyone’s favourite cop’ in ‘Singham Again’ first look

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn looked fierce as the OG of the cop universe, DCP Bajirao in the first look of ‘Singham Again’.

After all the characters, makers of the hotly-anticipated third film in the blockbuster ‘Singham’ franchise of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe unveiled the first poster of the OG and everyone’s favourite, Bajirao Singham, essayed by Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday morning.

Sharing the fierce poster, Shetty wrote, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!”

Earlier, the makers unveiled the character posters of the cop universe newbies, Deepika Padukone [Shakti Shetty/Lady Singham] and Tiger Shroff [ACP Satya], as well as the veterans Kareena Kapoor [Avni Bajirao], Akshay Kumar [Veer Sooryavanshi] and Ranveer Singh [Simmba].

With the debut of two new characters, the blockbuster cop universe of filmmaker Rohit Shetty will now have a total of five distinct cop characters, including DCP Bajirao, Simmba, Veer Sooryavanshi, Satya and Shakti Shetty in ‘Singham Again’.

Directed by Shetty himself, the fifth film in the universe, also featuring Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances, is scheduled for theatrical release in August 2024.

