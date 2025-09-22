Shakeel Siddiqui shares reason for rejecting Bigg Boss

The renowned Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui has revealed the reason for rejecting the Big Boss offer.

Shakeel Siddiqui revealed in a recent podcast that he was invited to attend Big Boss, which he denied because the administration is striving hard to create controversy, and I will be the only actor from Pakistan in the show.

The actor further said that the Big Boss team ensured that all demands would be met.

Moreover, Shakeel Siddiqui has claimed that the management of the show assured him that he could work independently on the show with no pressure from the producer, even as negotiations reached the final stage and the management even came to Dubai for a meeting.

The comedian argued that problems could have been caused at home by being the only Pakistani on the show.

Furthermore, he added that the management admitted that they wanted such controversies to show popularity, which he did not like, and he decided not to participate.

Additionally, Shakeel Siddiqui remarked that although the team assured them that no one would bother him during the two months and that their payment demands would be met, the risk of conflict remained a concern.

The comedian at the end stated that I wanted to be recognized for my artistic skills in case of getting involved in controversies.

