Shakira’s diss track against Gerard Pique smashes YouTube records

The latest song ‘Out of your League’ by pop queen Shakira dissing her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique has smashed Latin YouTube records.

The Latin pop star did not hold back with her latest diss track about being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend, Spanish soccer star, Gerard Pique, which has put her on YouTube viewership records.

The official video for her track ‘Out of Your League’, a collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, has claimed the record of the most-watched Latin song in a day, after being played over 63 million times within 24 hours of release.

The video also crossed the coveted 100 million views on the video platform within 3 days.

Reacting to the feat, loyal Shakira fans have poured in their love for the pop queen. In the comments section of the YouTube video, a netizen wrote, “A global trend. This woman knows how to reach all corners of the world.”

“We should all applaud Shakira for expressing her feelings in this song!!” another lauded. A fan also noted that ‘nobody deserves what happened’ to Shakira.

It is pertinent to mention that the Latin pop star and star athlete announced their split in June last year with a joint statement via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement noted. Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

