Shakira lands in fresh legal trouble!

Latin pop star Shakira has landed in fresh legal trouble as Spanish authorities charged her over alleged tax evasion of millions.

As reported by a foreign-based news agency, the Latin pop superstar was charged by the authorities in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, with tax evasion of $7.1 million.

According to the details, Shakira, who is already set to face trial in a separate tax case in November, for which she denied failing to pay $15.4 million in tax for the period of 2012-14 and can be jailed for up to eight years, has been charged with second tax claim by Spanish prosecutor, accusing the Colombian singer of defrauding the state of $7.1 million in 2018.

The prosecutors alleged that Shakira failed to declare profits of $12.5 million including from an advance payment for her El Dorado World Tour among others, in 2018, when she resided in the country with her ex-boyfriend, soccer star Gerard Pique and their sons.

She has also been accused of diverting money to offshore companies in countries with ‘low taxation and high opacity’ to evade paying the tax amount in Spain.

In the statement, Shakira’s legal team said that the celebrity has not received any notification regarding the new case in Miami, where she resides now with her kids, following the split from Pique last year.

“Shakira’s legal team is focused on preparing for the trial for the 2012-14 fiscal years, which will begin on November 20,” they stated.

