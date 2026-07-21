Shakira gushed over making the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime performances. She shared a carousel of star-studded images.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shakira celebrated her major success of maintaining her World Cup performances. She posted an album of images featuring her posing alongside a host of fellow global superstars.

Following her landmark set at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Colombian icon reflected on the historic evening with a heartfelt message of gratitude, thanking her collaborators Burna Boy, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids dance group, and her production crew for putting together a show she insisted “will live on forever”.

She, in the caption, mentioned, “What a day yesterday! Running into so many people I appreciate and respect, and receiving so much love from all of you!!” She further mentioned, “Also, ¡que viva Colombia en este día y siempre! Long live Colombia, on this day and always!”

The slide-through snaps capture the full spectacle of the high-energy evening, opening with dynamic shots of the singer taking the pitch in a custom crystal-embroidered Roberto Cavalli outfit to perform the official tournament anthem, Dai Dai.

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Beyond her explosive stage presence alongside Burna Boy and the young dancers, the post pulls back the curtain on the backstage madness, featuring candid snaps with her fellow co-headliners, including pop legends Madonna and Justin Bieber, as well as K-pop giants BTS, alongside A-list celebrity guests like Tom Cruise and David Beckham, who dropped by to celebrate the star-studded occasion.

The landmark performance took place on Sunday, 19 July, as FIFA debuted its inaugural, Super Bowl-style World Cup final halftime show during the championship clash between Spain and Argentina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the historic 11-minute musical extravaganza marked the first time the tournament has ever hosted a live musical act during the final’s intermission.

The ambitious show also served a larger charitable purpose, raising awareness and support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative dedicated to expanding access to sports programs and education for children in underserved communities across the globe.

The multi-artist spectacle kicked off vibrantly as 67-year-old Madonna took to the pitch to perform her 2000 hit Music, seamlessly blending in elements of Disco Inferno and Danceteria to get the stadium crowd moving.

Ahead of the big match, the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker spoke about the pressure and excitement of taking part in such a monumental production.

Speaking on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, Shakira described the event as a shared, historic show alongside four other amazing artists, reflecting on how special it felt to return for the final after having already performed during the tournament’s opening ceremony.

Admitting just days before the match that the rehearsal details were still coming together, the star confessed at the time that she was just as curious as the fans to see how the multi-act collaboration would ultimately unfold on the world’s biggest stage.