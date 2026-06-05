Shakira reflects on how 'Waka Waka' turned out to be lucky for her

Shakira revealed the fairytale behind why she called her sons Waka Waka kids. She reflects on the memories of her first FIFA Song in 2010.

On May 3, during an interview with PEOPLE, she said that she met her children’s father, Gerard Piqué, while recording the official World Cup song in 2010. She continued, “That’s why I call my kids the ‘Waka’ kids; I think they were born because of that song”.

Shakira further noted, “That song took me to the World Cup, the World Cup had an important impact on my life, and they were born the best thing that has happened to me.”

For those unversed, Shakira called it quits with Gerard in June 2022 after 11 years together. The former couple shares two sons – Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11.

Read More: Shakira discusses her parental responsibilities post-split

“In 2014, I was pregnant with Sasha, with my little one, and all of my fans, they saw me perform, and they’re like, ‘Shakira’s pregnant.’ And I was like a month pregnant, I was like two months maximum, but they know me so well,” added the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker.

It is worth mentioning here that Shakira is all set to co-headline the first-ever World Cup Final halftime show in July alongside Madonna and BTS. She and Burna Boy also dropped this year’s official World Cup song, Dai Dai.

“Every World Cup is really magical,” said Shakira. “I think this one is going to be all about bringing people together in this very sensitive moment in time, socially and politically.”