Shakti Kapoor turns 70; celebrates birthday with Shraddha, Siddhanth

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turned 70 this year; celebrated his birthday with kids-actors Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor, most famously known as ‘Crime Master Gogo’ of Bollywood, marked his 70th birthday on Saturday, in an intimate celebration with his kids, Shraddha and Siddhanth.

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ star, on her account on the photo and video sharing application, shared a glimpse of the homely affair at their Mumbai abode, as she wished the doting father with a sweet wish and a special customized cake. “My Birthday Baapu,” Kapoor daughter penned in the caption of the two-picture gallery, adding that she hope to make the veteran as proud as he makes her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The shared snaps see the siblings with ‘Raja Babu’ star, while the following click sees him pose for a solo picture with his special cake, inspired by the popular character Crime Master Gogo from his 1994 cult-classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Being a part of the Indian film industry since the 1970s, the famed actor has entertained the audience with numerous diversified roles over the decades. Some of his most acclaimed performances include ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Tohfa’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Raja Babu’, Hungama’, ‘Hulchull’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’ among several others.

