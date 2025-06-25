Shamar Joseph rips through Australia’s top-order in first Test

Shamar Joseph produced a magnificent spell on his return to Tests as he ripped through the Aussies’ top order in the first Australia vs West Indies Test in Barbados.

The right-arm pacer looked dangerous from the start after Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old got his side to a smashing start by dismissing Sam Konstas (3) in just the fourth over.

Shamar Joseph then dismissed Cameron Green for three in the 10th over of the innings, leaving the visitors struggling at 14-2.

Jayden Seales further dented Australia’s proceedings in the game when he removed Josh Inglis for five, reducing the visitors to 22-3.

Usman Khawaja then shared an 89-run stand with Travis Head to take Australia to 111.

However, Shamar Joseph dealt a major blow to Australia’s attempts to rebuild when he removed Usman Khawaja for 47.

With the scoreboard showing 111-4, Beau Webster arrived at the crease to join Head. However, he looked out of touch as he survived close calls off the West Indies quicks.

His short stay of 11 runs was ended by Shamar Joseph for his fourth wicket in the first Australia vs West Indies Test.

Australia faced a setback just before tea when Seales removed Alex Carey for eight, with the scoreboard showing 138-6.

It is worth noting here that the ongoing Test marks Joseph’s return to red-ball cricket after around a year.

Shamar Joseph made his Test debut for the West Indies in 2024 in the series against Australia.

He famously took seven wickets in the second game of that Test series to hand West Indies a historic victory on Australian soil.

However, he was out of action due to a toe injury he sustained when facing a searing inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc.