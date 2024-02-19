Shameen Khan wants to do film with THIS actor

Famous film and TV actor Shameen Khan expressed her wish to be the heroine of a showbiz heartthrob in her next cinematic outing.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor Shameen Khan shared that if offered a film with Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi or Wahaj Ali, she would opt for the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ star to be paired opposite her.

“I [absolutely love] his vocal, his voice, appearance, [everything is] outstanding,” said Khan of Abbasi.

It is worth mentioning here that Hamza Ali Abbasi made a comeback on TV screens with his on-air serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, after a long hiatus.

When asked if she had to steal a fellow female actor’s fashion sense, given options such as Hania Aamir, Faryal Mehmood and Ayesha Omar, the ‘Sirat-e-Mustaqeem’ actor picked the ‘Bulbulay’ star. “Not only her wardrobe, but I would even rob her makeup, jewellery and shoes as well,” Khan quipped.

During another segment, the celebrity said that actors Azekah Daniel, Ushna Shah and Mehwish Hayat can become good politicians.

Pertinent to note here that Shameen Khan made her on-screen debut at a young age with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Chand Bujh Gay’. She went on to become a prominent name in Showbiz, starred in numerous dramas and films, and even bagged an international nomination at the Madrid Film Festival for her performance in ‘Gumm’.

