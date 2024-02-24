‘Getting married is not…’: Shamita Shetty gives it back to age-shaming trolls

Indian film actor Shamita Shetty subtly hit back at the social media troll, who tried to shame her for being single at 45.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shamita Shetty gave it back to a keyboard warrior who recently dropped a rather nasty, age and single-shaming comment on one of her Instagram posts.

Sharing a screengrab of the remark, by the account named Hania Mehreen, which read, “Buddy Shetty without men, 50 years have passed and there is no man,” the ‘Bewafaa’ actor wrote on her Instagram stories, “I want to take this opportunity to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married.” “Getting married is not the only purpose I have in life! Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is,” she added.

Shetty further wished, “Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life… Hope you never try to pull another woman down again! If you have nothing nice to say to people… best to just keep quiet!”

Moreover, speaking to an Indian media outlet, the actor said that it is best to ignore such negativity on social media for one’s own mental peace and shared that the latest reaction came as a ‘mixture of hurt and frustration’.

She also addressed her marriage plans saying, “Marriage shouldn’t be rushed into just because of societal norms; it should be based on respect and genuine love to ensure lasting happiness.”

On the work front, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum was last seen in her comeback film, Sushrut Jain’s coming-of-the-age drama, ‘The Tenant’.

Shamita Shetty regrets not getting enough work