Shamita Shetty regrets not getting enough work

Indian actor Shamita Shetty expressed regret over not getting enough work in Bollywood to fully explore her potential.

Following her comeback to the movies after a decade and a half with ‘The Tenant’, Shamita Shetty sat with an Indian media outlet to speak more about her future endeavours.

In the interview, the ‘Mohabbatein’ debutante rued not getting enough work despite a dream debut and being around for over 20 years. “There isn’t that much coming my way. I’m hoping that after my last film, The Tenant, it changes, and I don’t need to wait for another two years for a project of mine,” she said.

Shetty continued, “I’m now hoping that people see some talent in me and give me something nice in the future because I am very greedy for more work. As an artist, I feel I haven’t explored my talent enough. There is so much that I would like to do.”

Furthermore, the younger of the Shetty sisters reflected upon her ‘not so easy’ journey in films since her first title with YRF in 2000.

She stated, “I have been around for around 20 years. My first release was in 2000. It has not been an easy journey. Sometimes it’s not just about the money, it’s also for an artist as an artist has to be able to express her creativity. So, it’s been very frustrating for me to not be able to do that enough. Because I’ve barely had any film releases.”

“But I believe in myself and in my talent. I have hope. If I didn’t have hope, I wouldn’t keep going,” the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum added.

“Every time I’m given a project, I start working on it on the character. With every film, I’ve learned how much I love performing. It’s a different high for me.”

It is pertinent to mention here that her comeback title ‘The Tenant’ was released in theatres on February 10. The social flick received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, however, failed to perform at Box Office.

Previously, Shamita Shetty has been part of notable projects like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Zeher’, ‘Fareb’ and ‘Bewafaa’.

