‘Nobody saw her dead body for two days…’: Shamoon Abbasi opens up on his mother’s demise and biggest regret of life

Actor-director Shamoon Abbasi opened up on the turbulent relationship he had with his late mother, her death and one of his biggest regrets in life.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent interview on a digital show, seasoned actor Shamoon Abbasi recalled his troubled relationship with his mother, due to which, he was not present with her at the time of her death, after blood cancer.

“My mother began to grow distant and stopped communicating with me after her separation [from my father]. I used to deeply miss her presence,” the actor recalled.

Abbasi continued, “I was actually upset with my mother. I had heard about her blood cancer diagnosis, so I stayed with her and took care of her during the illness. But soon after she recovered, she started arguing with me, which upset me, so I stopped visiting her.”

Recounting her final moments before her passing, when she was living alone and a family used to take care of her, Abbasi detailed, “I wasn’t able to see her before she passed away because she didn’t let me know about her condition. I received a call informing me of her death. Although a family was taking care of her, they hadn’t seen her for two days, and she passed away during that time. It’s one of my life’s greatest regrets that nobody saw her dead body for two days after she died.”

“She was a hardworking and capable businesswoman who knew how to expand her business. She was also a well-dressed woman. She did get married again but separated after a few years,” he remembered about his late mother. “I would tell my mom, ‘Not everyone in your life can be wrong. You need to relax and take it easy. You’re getting older, and it’s time to find peace. You’re always angry with me, blaming me for someone else’s actions.'”

Shamoon Abbasi pens heartwarming anniversary wish for wife