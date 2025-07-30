web analytics
Engaged? Shamoon Ismail teases ‘new chapter’ of life

Heartthrob singer Shamoon Ismail has fans guessing as he teased the ‘beginning of a new chapter’ in his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Islamabad-based Pakistani singer, Shamoon Ismail, 33, hinted that he is officially off the market.

The ‘Marijuana’ hitmaker posted a five-picture carousel post, featuring himself in what seemed like a groom’s attire, with flower garlands around his neck, and captioned, “Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God),” with a ring emoji. One of the snaps also featured a bride, dressed in a lavender outfit, with her back towards the camera.

He further noted, “I am deeply grateful for the love and support you’ve all given me over the years. This marks the beginning of a new chapter—not only in my personal life but also musically.”

“I can’t wait to share what’s coming with you,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shamoon (@shamoonismail)

“As I celebrate this special moment, I kindly ask that no additional photos from the event be shared publicly. As many of you know, I sincerely value my privacy and truly appreciate your understanding,” the singer requested, before signing off with, “Love, Shamoon.”

Fans and fellow celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to Ismail via the comments section of the post.

