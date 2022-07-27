Shamshera’s nightmare run at box office continues

Bollywood film Shamshera‘s nightmarish run at the box office collection continues as it fails to attract audiences.

India-based entertainment news agency KoiMoi reported Ranbir Kapoor’s film did not meet the mark in the opening week. The earnings were between INR3-4 crores on Monday.

It is a sign of things to come on Thursday as Shamshera‘s earnings will dip to between INR1.5-2 crores till then.

The target to meet in the first week was INR42 crores but is at INR35 crores at the moment. The film may struggle to cross the INR45 crores-earning mark the following week.

The report stated that it is tough for producers to touch the INR50 crores mark.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, had already gotten off to a poor start. So, it is not surprising the downward spiral continues.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the central role of Shamshera, a tribal leader who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom & dignity in the fictitious city of Kaza.

Khila Bisht and Neelesh Mishra have co-written the film. Karan Malhotra has directed and written its screenplay.

Aditya Chopra produced the film while Sudhanshu Kumar and Bharat Rawail are the executive producers and supervising producers respectively.

