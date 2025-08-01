Shamsul Islam murder case: Police claim major breakthrough

KARACHI: The Karachi police claimed to have made significant progress in the murder case of senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shams ul Islam within hours, with the identification of his alleged killer.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said that the perpetrator is Imran Afridi, the son of Shamsul Islam’s former gunman, who had previously attacked the lawyer a few months ago. The killer alleged that Shams ul Islam orchestrated his father’s murder in 2021.

The police have devised a strategy to arrest Imran Afridi, establishing checkpoints at various locations outside the city. Blockades have also been set up at bus terminals and all exit routes from Sohrab Goth, with officers checking every bus and distributing the alleged killer’s photos and details to ensure his capture.

Senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shams ul Islam was shot dead in a firing incident near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 mosque, Karachi on Friday. The lawyer’s son was also injured in the attack and the duo were rushed to a private hospital for treatment in critical condition.

However, Advocate Khawaja Shams ul Islam succumbed to his injuries while his son, who sustained gunshot wounds, is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar has also taken notice of the incident, demanding an initial report from SSP South and ordering the police to activate teams for the swift arrest of the culprits, with moment-by-moment updates on the investigation.

The postmortem report of Khawaja Shams ul Islam and Counter Terrorism Department revealed that a single bullet pierced the senior lawyer’s heart, proving fatal. CCTV footage of the incident has been secured, and further details about the suspects are being gathered.

In a related development, police conducted raids to apprehend accomplices of Imran Afridi, detaining several individuals in Akhtar Colony, Shireen Jinnah Colony, and Clifton.