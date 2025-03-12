Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav ‘collab gone wrong’ in the first look of ‘Tu Yaa Main’ – Watch

Yet another Bollywood star kid, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep, is finally set for her debut in ‘Tu Yaa Main’, co-starring Adarsh Gourav.

“Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. Who’s more excited for this one?” read the accompanying caption with the teaser video, as the makers of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Goaurav starrer ‘Tu Yaa Main’ unveiled the first look at the survival thriller across social media platforms on Tuesday.

The minute-and-a-half-long teaser opens with Adarsh’s character, a content creator by profession, who gears up to shoot a stunning Mumbai sunrise for his followers and jumps into a lake for the same when he crosses paths with a fellow creator, played by Shanaya, who is apparently more popular than him. However, as the two discuss a possible collab, he is taken away by an alligator and leaves her screaming.

While more details about the title are yet to be known, this brief interaction of the lead characters and their collab that gone insanely wrong was enough to pique the interest of movie lovers.

‘Tu Yaa Main’, backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, is booked for Valentines Day 2026 release.

Notably, the cousin of actors Sonam, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and best friend of young actors Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor had been gearing up for her big Bollywood debut for the past couple of years.

However, after the shelving of her first signed project, Karan Johar’s ‘Bedhadak’, Shanaya went the pan-Indian route for her cinema debut, signing Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Vrushabha’, before bagging ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ with acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey as her third film.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Gourav, who made his debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘My Name is Khan’, and went on to win acclaim for his performances in ‘Mom’, ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Hostel Daze’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, is most recently seen in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’.

