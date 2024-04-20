Shangla attack: PM Office rejects to reinstate RPO Hazara

Islamabad: The Prime Minister’s Office has rejected the Establishment Division’s recommendation to reinstate Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Aijaz Khan who was suspended for ‘negligence’, leading to the Shangla attack ARY News reported.

According to the details, the RPO Hazara was among the three officers suspended after the Shangla attack that killed five Chinese engineers working on Dassu Hydel Power Project, and a Pakistani driver.

In a recent development, the Establishment Division approached the Prime Minister’s office through a letter and recommended withdrawing the suspension order of RPO Hazara Aijaz Khan.

The Establishment Division maintained that fact-finding inquiry into the attack on Chinese engineers did not mention any negligence or wrongdoing by the RPO Hazara Aijaz Khan.

However, the sources privy to the development said that the Prime Minister’s Office rejected the proposal to reinstate RPO Hazara, Ejaz Khan.

Earlier on April 6, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ordered action against RPO Hazara division, DPO Upper Kohsitan district, DPO Lower Kohistan district, Dasu Hydropower Project Security Director and KP Special Security Unit Commandant in fifteen days.In a press conference at the PML-N’s Secretariat, Tarar said that PM Shehbaz had presided over many meetings on Chinese security and an committee was formed for an inquiry into the Dasu incident as Chinese.

He said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to strengthen the national economy and the economy and the industry both were showing positive signs.

At least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their convoy on March 26

The convoy consisting of 12 vehicles was travelling from Islamabad to Dasu Dam in Kohistan, when a suicide bomber hit one of the coaches with an explosive-laden vehicle, the FIR stated.

The explosion caused the fire in the targeted vehicle that fell into a deep ditch, resulting in the death of six people.