Shangla attack: PM Shehbaz orders action against five officers

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ordered action against RPO Hazara division, DPO Upper Kohsitan district, DPO Lower Kohistan district, Dasu Hydropower Project Security Director and KP Special Security Unit Commandant in fifteen days, ARY News reported.

In a press conference at the PML-N’s Secretariat, Tarar said that PM Shehbaz had presided over many meetings on Chinese security and an committee was formed for an inquiry into the Dasu incident as Chinese.

He said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to strengthen the national economy and the economy and the industry both were showing positive signs.

Tarar stated that Bloomberg stated it clearly that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a good experience of talking to financial institutions and bringing economic reforms.

The stability of the rupee helped stabilize the country’s economy and positive news were coming with regard to the stock exchange as well,” he maintained. He said all these positive indicators were showing that business confidence had increased in the country.

He said it was very unfortunate that anti-state elements which could not digest the country’s progress were stuck to their negative agenda. “Chinese engineers were attacked in Dasu and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Dasu and met Chinese engineers and expressed grief over the incident besides offering condolences,” he added.

He said that Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain went to Wuhan, China, on a special flight that carried mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who had died in the terror attack and expressed condolences with the Chinese government and officials.

He said that the PML-N government had always given importance to Pak-China friendship. He said, “After the incident, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy and met the Chinese Ambassador. The premier also visited Dasu to boost the morale of the Chinese engineers and give a message that Pakistan gives high importance to its friendship with China.”

The information minister that the quick action was a proof that no compromise would be tolerated on the security of the Chinese in future. He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally supervising security matters pertaining to Chinese projects and the Chinese and an effective system was being evolved in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least five Chinese nationals were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla distrct.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

“Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack,” the police officer said.