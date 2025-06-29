Shania Twain goes full action hero in comeback commercial video

Shania Twain is back in the spotlight, but this time not for her music she’s starring in the first commercial for Clearly Canadian in 34 years.

The much-loved ’90s singer is helping bring the iconic sparkling water brand back to fans in a fun and adventurous way.

In the minute-long advert, Shania Twain is seen wandering through the Canadian wilderness on a mission to find her favourite drink.

“For years I’ve been searching,” she says, as she looks through binoculars and finally spots a cooler filled with Clearly Canadian.

True to her bold and playful style, Shania Twain sneaks off with the cooler while a couple are distracted. She runs through the forest, leaps across rivers, and even performs a few flips while carrying the cooler.

The dramatic chase ends with her tossing the cooler over a waterfall, revealing the brand’s classic flavours Mountain Blackberry, Wild Cherry, Orchard Peach and Country Raspberry.

“Do you think we should tell her it’s back in stores?” the woman in the advert asks.

“I don’t think she’d hear us,” the man replies. “She just did a backflip off a mountain.”

The scene cuts to Shania Twain taking a big sip of the drink and declaring, “Still the one,” in a nod to her 1997 hit song.

Clearly Canadian said they were proud to have Shania Twain front their campaign, which was produced by Ryan Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort.

The singer said she has clear memories of drinking the sparkling water in her younger years and was excited to partner with a brand so close to her heart.

“As a proud Canadian, the fact that it’s natural spring water and bottled right here is perfect — it’s pure nostalgia in a bottle!” Shania Twain shared.

“Getting to shoot this in the Canadian outdoors, fighting to do my own stunts (I think I can still tumble!), and sampling all the new flavours hardly felt like work.”

She added, “Getting to be in my own adventure movie for the day was pretty great.”

The new campaign not only marks Clearly Canadian’s return, but also shows Shania Twain still has the energy, humour, and charm that made her a ’90s bombshell — and a Canadian icon.