Shania Twain refuses to give up on love life post-marriage betrayal

Shania Twain refused to let her ex-husband stop her from believing in a fairytale.

During an interview with The Sun, Twain said falling in love always involves taking a chance. She also mentioned, “I think love is a scary thing, and it’s all about risk. Sometimes love is such a strong attraction you just can’t help yourself.”

She added that people have to be willing to be vulnerable instead of trying to protect themselves from getting hurt. Twain also said she feels she has only recently figured out love. She also noted, “I’d love to have been able to get it right in my 50s, but that wasn’t enough time. I needed to be in my 60s to start getting it right.”

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The 60-year-old singer opened up about moving on after her marriage to music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange ended in 2008. The couple split after Twain discovered he had an affair with her close friend and former assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Twain later found love with Marie-Anne’s former husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple married in 2011 after supporting each other through the fallout of their previous marriages.