Shaniera Akram’s message consoling ‘good men’ irks Twitter users

Shaniera Akram unknowingly landed in hot waters on Thursday after sending out a consolatory message for the ‘good men’ of Pakistan after a horrifying case of public harassment of a girl at the hands of some 400 men on Independence Day went viral.

As the country reacted to the Aug. 14 assault of a TikToker at Lahore’s Iqbal Park which highlighted the need for safety for women, Shaniera Akram took to Twitter on Aug. 19 to say, “My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you.”

My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you 💔 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 19, 2021

While her tweet seems to come in good faith, many were left confused by her tweet that also seems to console men, when the victims of the recent spate of horrific crimes and assault have been women.

Netizens made their confusion about Shaniera Akram’s tweet apparent, with many resharing it with their own questions and statements. “Yes. If there’s a victim in all of what’s been happening, it’s men,” said one user sarcastically.

Yes. If there’s a victim in all of what’s been happening, it’s men. https://t.co/MghqWqu0QD — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) August 19, 2021

“Why would she say this?” asked another user, while yet another took their own spin on her tweet. “My heart goes out to all the good women of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your sisters have failed you,” they said.

My heart goes out to all the good women of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your sisters have failed you 💔 https://t.co/Z3hOvkRU6e — Aلi فawaz (Palestine 🇵🇸) (@hakaishin_fawaz) August 19, 2021

“Pakistani women suffer through so much, it is OUR struggle that needs to be highlighted, not the “Not All Men” bandwagon,” one user rightly said.

This is so incredibly tone deaf of you to say, I'm honestly disappointed. Pakistani women suffer through so much, it is OUR struggle that needs to be highlighted, not the "Not All Men" bandwagon. — S. Bareera Bukhari (@Bareera003) August 19, 2021

Another had quite an interesting take: “Who are “good men”? Those who are polite to women? Or those who don’t assault or rape women? This concept of “good men” doesn’t exist. It’s just men, who can be an animal if they want to be.”

btw, who are "good men"? those who are polite to women? or those who don't assault or rape women? This concept of "good men" doesn't exist. it's just men, who can be an animal if wants to be. https://t.co/g9aVuo2tzc — Drink water. (@NotAfangirll_) August 19, 2021

One male user tweeted, “Yes, bhabhi. A woman got stripped and groped but I, a straight Pakistani man, am the victim. Thank you for acknowledgement.”

Yes, bhabhi. A woman got stripped and groped but I, a straight Pakistani man, am the victim. Thank you for acknowledgment. https://t.co/kMRgixUwiT — sads (@adesimuffin) August 19, 2021

While there was criticism, some users, mostly men, also supported Shaniera Akram’s take. “The majority of men in Pakistan are providers, protectors, and true heroes. Harassers should be held responsible and penalized for their acts but all Pakistani men should not be judged or disrespected,” replied one user.