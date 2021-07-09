No helmet? You can’t drive bikes on Sharea Faisal now

KARACHI: The traffic police in the port city have intensified starting Friday its bid to discourage bikers from driving on Sharea Faisal without wearing safety helmets by posting more personnel on the arterial thoroughfare to challan violators, ARY News reported.

The traffic police authorities have warned the bikers to avoid violating the helmet-wearing rule in order to ensure their safety in the wake of increasing accidents on the road.

In its press release today, the Traffic Police Karachi office said that starting with the Sharea Faisal, Karachi roads are now the no-go areas for bike drivers not wearing helmets.

Those not heeding the warnings will be dealt a legal blow, the traffic inspector general office said.

Separately today from the auto sector, the automobile manufacturers have announced to reduce car prices in Pakistan after getting the relaxations in taxes by the federal government under a new auto policy.

After the federal government made a tax cut for the automotive industry, the carmakers made a reduction in the prices of the different models of Toyota, Suzuki and KIA vehicles.