Why Sharif brothers will not vote for ‘lion’ during Feb 8 polls?

While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leaders appealing to voters to stamp on the party’s ‘lion’ electoral symbol, ironically Sharif brothers can’t cast their votes for their party’s candidate on the National Assembly seat in tomorrow’s general elections.

As per details, party officials said the votes of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Hamza Shehbaz are registered in NA-128 where the PML-N has a seat adjustment with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP).

They said that in NA-128, the PML-N had not fielded any candidate for the National Assembly seat and announced support for IPP leader Aun Chaudhry whose election symbol is “eagle”.

However, the three PML-N leaders will vote for party candidate Umar Sohail in PP-161.

It is to be noted that Nawaz Sharif is contesting elections from two NA constituencies including NA-15 Mansehra and NA-130, Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif is contesting polls from NA-123 and NA-132, while Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from NA-118 Lahore.

The Election Commission has completed all arrangements for the polling. Ninety-thousand six hundred and seventy-five polling stations have been established in all four provinces.