Sharjeel Inam Memon discharged from NICVD

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon was discharged from National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Hyderabad after recovering from a heart attack he suffered on January 20, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The minister was brought to the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD), Hyderabad after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Doctors at NICVD mentioned that two of Memon’s coronary arteries were blocked, however, angioplasty, followed by angiography, had been performed on him to treat the medical condition.

Two cardiac stents had been placed in Memon’s arteries to unblock them. The PPP leader was discharged from hospital after his condition was declared stable by hospital administration.

