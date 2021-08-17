Sharjeel Memon ‘allowed’ to travel abroad to meet daughter

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon has been allowed to travel abroad for 30 days to meet his daughter by an accountability court, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The accountability court allowed Sharjeel Memon to travel abroad for 30 days after submitting a surety bond of Rs1 million. “He should appear before the court after 30 days,” the court said.

On August 13, Sharjeel Inam Memon was allowed to travel abroad by Sindh High Court (SHC) despite opposition from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has, however, linked its decision with the approval of the trial court besides also directing Sharjeel Memon to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million.

“The 30-day abroad visit will begin the day he will get a nod from the trial court,” the court said as the NAB prosecutor opposed the decision fearing that the PPP leader won’t return.

The lawyer representing the PPP leader said that Sharjeel Memon’s daughter was studying abroad and he wanted to meet her. The NAB prosecutor said that the PPP leader was wanted in two NAB references besides having a pending inquiry against him relating to illegal recruitments.

On July 19, Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Sharjeel Memon who is facing graft cases has pleaded before the court to remove his name from the no-fly list in order to attend the first university day of his daughter in a foreign university.

The PPP leader is currently on bail in graft cases as National Accountability Bureau has launched two references against him in Sindh and an inquiry in Islamabad.