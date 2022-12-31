Sharjeel Memon announces to send legal notice to Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to send a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for accusing him of ‘horse-trading’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the provincial minister termed the accusations levelled by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry ‘baseless’, announcing to send a legal notice in this regard.

Sharjeel Memon, in the statement, asked the PTI leader to prove the allegations and file a case in Punjab against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Chaudhry had announced to register a case against two Sindh Ministers – Sharjeel Inam Memon and Nasir Hussain Shah – in Punjab, accusing them of horse-trading.

He alleged that the provincial ministers offered money to two PTI female MPAs after no-confidence motion was tabled against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He announced that a disqualification reference would be filed against the two Sindh ministers for trying to buy MPAs.

Fawad Chaudhry also censured Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for opposing the organisation of the Islamabad local government (LG) polls despite the court orders.

Reacting to Sanaullah’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry told ARY News that the interior minister should resign from his position if he cannot give security for the Islamabad LG polls.

He said that Sanaullah always faced humiliating defeat whenever he organised elections.

Fawad alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working as a subordinate institution of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

