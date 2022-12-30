Fawad slams Rana Sanaullah for opposing Islamabad LG polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has censured Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for opposing the organisation of the Islamabad local government (LG) polls despite the court orders, ARY News reported on Friday.

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to hold LG polls tomorrow, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the court order was not enforceable due to valid reasons.

Reacting to Sanaullah’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry told ARY News that the interior minister should resign from his position if he cannot give security for the Islamabad LG polls.

He said that Sanaullah always faced humiliating defeat whenever he organised elections.

Fawad alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working as a subordinate institution of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

IHC ruling

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

Earlier, the high court disposed of the PTI and JI plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

