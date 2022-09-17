Shark with bulging eyes, pointed nose discovered in Australia

An Australian fisherman caught a deep sea shark with a white mouth, pointed nose and bulging eyes.

Trapman Bermagui caught the weird sea creature in Sydney from 2,133 feet underwater.

The fisherman said it is a rough skin shark.

“It’s a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavour dog shark,” he told a foreign news agency. “These sharks are common in depths greater than 600 meters. We catch them in the wintertime usually.”

Associate Director of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory Dean Grubbs said the fish has been caught in Gulf of Mexico and Bahamas.

“In my deep-sea research, we have caught quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas. Ours have come from depths of 740 to 1160 meters (~2,400 to 3,800 feet), so a bit deeper than this report. They are in the family Somniosidae, the Sleeper Sharks, the same family of the Greenland Shark, but obviously a much smaller species,” he said.

However, Christopher Lowe – the Professor and Director of the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab, denied it was a rough skin shark.

” Looks to me like a deepwater kitefin shark, which are known in the waters off Australia. It looks like Dalatias lata to me; however, we discover new species of deepwater shark all the time and many look very similar to each other,” he said.

