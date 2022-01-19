Sharmila Farooqui to take action against Nadia Khan; here’s why

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqui announced she taking action against celebrity Nadia Khan for questioning her mother about her makeup.

An Instagram video went viral in which Nadia Khan asked Anisa Farooqui who does her makeup. In her reply, the woman admitted to doing it herself but learnt it from her daughter.

Nadia Khan said that the politician member does a good makeover.

The politician did not welcome the celebrity’s question and called her shameless announced of taking action against her under the cybercrime law.

“She’s a shameless woman. I’m reporting her to cybercrime officially,” she wrote.

It is pertinent that recent comments by celebrities about each others’ makeup have resulted in verbal spats.

Earlier, actor Aiman Khan and TikTok star Jannat Mirza engaged in a war of words with each other.

The actor, in an interview, had said that the social media star should apply less makeup.

In her reply, Jannat Mirza said that the statements are being made by a person who does a lot of makeup and had facial surgeries.

