VIRAL: Jannat Mirza hits back at Aiman Khan’s makeup comment

TikToker Jannat Mirza hit back at actor and model Aiman Khan over a comment she made about her looks in a viral video.

Aiman Khan, in a digital show, had said that the TikTok star should stop doing wearing so much makeup.

The social media celebrity posted a video on her Instagram profile to retort to the comment made against her by her co-celebrity.

“When someone with a lot of makeup and surgeries on her face tells you to not put on much makeup,” the text on her video read.

She mimicked a dialogue that says that who gives one authority to interfere in other people’s lives and for what reason.

The video got thousands of likes from the netizens users. They shared their opinion in the comment section.

The TikTok star, who has at least three million Instagram followers, shares her videos along with pictures from her photoshoots on her social media profile.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan has quite a fan following on the picture and video-sharing portal for millions of her fans as well.

