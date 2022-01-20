Sharmila Faruqi reveals Nadia Khan’s response to her message

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Faruqi on Thursday strongly criticised TV show host Nadia Khan for her unacceptable behaviour with the latter’s mother.

Talking to ARY News after filing a complaint against Nadia Khan with the FIA cybercrime cell here on Thursday, the PPP leader said that Khan intentionally made fun of her mother by sharing her makeup video on social media.

“Nadia Khan shared a video of my mother without her consent which is unethical,” she said, adding that her mother, Anisa, is a very simple woman and had nothing to do with showbiz and politics.

After the video went viral, Sharmila said that she had contacted the TV host and her reply on the incident was very “disappointing”.

“I inboxed [Nadia] and said it is very shameless of you to do this,” she said.

“There is nothing wrong in this. I have not asked anything wrong and I have not done anything wrong,” Sharmila quoted Nadia as saying.

The PPP leader also announced that she will also approach court against TV host Nadia Khan and will file a contempt case against the latter.

Filed an official complaint against Nadia khan at FIA cybercrime head office. Bismillah! pic.twitter.com/nOFztF5gO5 — Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) January 20, 2022

The PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqi submitted an application with the FIA cybercrime cell. Sharmila also posted a picture of herself at the FIA office, filing the complaint against Khan.

The controversy

An Instagram video went viral in which Nadia Khan asked Anisa Farooqui who does her makeup. In her reply, the woman admitted to doing it herself but learnt it from her daughter.

The politician did not welcome the celebrity’s question and called her out, “She’s a shameless woman. I’m reporting her to cybercrime officially”, she wrote.

Faruqui took to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Thursday, thanking her supporters and well-wishers, “Thank you everyone for all your overwhelming support and wishes, means a lot. I wish I could thank each one of your individually”.

