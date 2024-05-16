DYK: ‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal is married into THIS billionaire family of India

Rising Bollywood actor Sharmin Segal is currently making headlines for her performance in the recently-released web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, do you know, that the two-films-old starlet is married in real life? and to the heir of a billionaire family of India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb, of the new series ‘Heeramandi’ comes from an influential film family herself, with the veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali being her uncle, whereas, renowned film editor Bela Segal (sister of Bhansali) and Applause Entertainment’s (film production venture of Aditya Birla group of companies) content head Deepak Segal are her parents.

Acclaimed film director Mohan Segal was her paternal grandfather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Being a film school graduate from New York, Segal assisted her uncle Bhansali on his blockbuster titles like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, before making her on-screen debut in 2019, with his production ‘Malaal’.

However, that being said, what many of her fans might not know about Segal, 28, is that she is married. She tied the knot in November last year with Aman Mehta, Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals (an Indian multinational company) – a subsidiary of Torrent Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Established back in 1959, by U.N. Mehta, the multinational conglomerate with headquarters in Ahmedabad, is currently headed by Aman’s father and uncle, Samir and Sudhir Mehta – co-chairpersons of the Torrent Group, with subsidiaries including Torrent Pharma, Torrent Power, Torrent Cables, Torrent Gas, and Torrent Diagnostics.

Speaking of his academic qualifications, Aman has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He started his professional career as the Manager of Distribution at Torrent Power, and held the role for three years, before he switched to Torrent Pharma, firstly as Chief Marketing Officer, after completing his Masters degree. He stayed in the position for three years, before being promoted to the company’s board as an Executive Director.

The Mehta family is one of the richest families in India, with the net worth of Aman’s father Samir being $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore). Torrent Pharma is the flagship subsidiary of the conglomerate, overlooked by Aman and his father, and reports a revenue of $4.6 billion (approximately Rs 38,412 crore).

After Richa & Aditi, Sonakshi Sinha roasts ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Sharmin Segal