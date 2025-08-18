Sharon Stone reacts to ‘Basic Instinct’ reboot plans

Actor Sharon Stone has reacted to Amazon MGM Studios’ plans to reboot her iconic 1992 film, ‘Basic Instinct.’

Released in 1992, the original film was a massive hit as it earned around $352 million at the box office in the US.

The film was followed by a sequel, ‘Basic Instinct 2’, in 2006; however, it did not perform as well as the first film at the box office.

Amazon MGM Studios has now roped in original screenwriter Joe Eszterhas to pen an updated version of the 1992 film.

However, Sharon Stone disagreed with the plans, while ruling out a return to play Catherine Tramell in the future.

During a recent interview a US media outlet, the actor was asked about the deal for a ‘Basic Instinct’ reboot and a reported $2 million payment to Eszterhas to write the script.

“It goes the way the one that I was in. I would just say, ‘Why do you do it?’ Go ahead, but good f–king luck,” she said.

The actor continued, “I already died a couple times. I’m like, ‘What are you going to do? Kill me again? Go ahead.’”

During the interview, Sharon Stone also discussed her role in the upcoming third season of ‘Euphoria.’

“I feel really blessed to be a part of it. I know that I’m gonna work with Maude Apatow, who I think is just great in that show. And I know I’m gonna work with Sydney Sweeney,” she said.

While the ‘Basic Instinct’ actor did not reveal any details about her role, she hinted that her character may have more scenes with Cassie (Sweeney) and Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) in the show.