Shatrughan Sinha meets to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal ahead of wedding to Sonakshi

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha subtly refuted the rumours of being upset about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s decision to marry Zaheer Iqbal, as he was spotted meeting his to-be son-in-law ahead of the big day.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On Thursday, cinema veteran-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha quashed all the speculation of family tension around Sonakshi’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, as paparazzi clicked him meeting the groom-to-be, outside his apartment.

The two of them smiled and posed together for shutterbugs and the veteran even obliged their request, saying his iconic dialogue ‘Khamosh!’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Moreover, he also confirmed that he would attend his daughter’s wedding this coming weekend. “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding,” he was quoted saying by Indian media outlets.

“I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well,” Shatrughan affirmed.

For the unversed, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this month that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over 7 years at this point, are all set to take the plunge.

Reports also suggested that the wedding party is at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu. An audio invite of the couple was also leaked on the social platform Reddit last week, where they confirmed their years-long relationship and impending wedding party.

Read More: Sonakshi Sinha’s family unfollowed her on Instagram ahead of wedding?

However, when the media reporters approached the veteran actor and bride-to-be’s father earlier, for confirmation regarding his daughter’s wedding, he maintained, “I am not aware of this [the supposed wedding].”

“All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (kids these days don’t ask for parents’ consent, rather inform them). We are waiting to be informed,” he added. “As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions.”