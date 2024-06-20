Sonakshi Sinha’s family unfollow her on Instagram ahead of wedding?

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha’s family, including her mother and brother, have seemingly unfollowed the bride-to-be on Instagram, ahead of her wedding with beau Zaheer Iqbal.

The speculations of tension in the Sinha family were further fuelled on Wednesday, as social users dug out more proof of Sonakshi’s family not being happy with her impending wedding to longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal.

A post, shared on the social site Reddit, with the screengrabs of Instagram followers of the ‘Heeramandi’ actor, as well as her mother Poonam and brother Luv Sinha, confirmed that both of Sonakshi’s family members follow everyone from the Sinha family on Instagram, except for the latter, while she doesn’t follow them either, even though her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and the other brother Kussh can be spotted in her followers list.

The development came as a surprise to many as Sonakshi is considered to be the most ‘pampered kid’ in the family.

For the unversed, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this month that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over 7 years at this point, are all set to take the plunge.

Reports also suggested that the wedding party is at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu.

An audio invite of the couple was also leaked on the social platform Reddit last week, where they confirmed their years-long relationship and impending wedding party.

However, when the media reporters approached veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha for confirmation regarding his daughter’s wedding, he maintained, “I am not aware of this [the supposed wedding].”

“All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (kids these days don’t ask for parents’ consent, rather inform them). We are waiting to be informed,” he added. “As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions.”