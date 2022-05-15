Shaukat Tarin says ‘PTI govt never promised IMF to end subsidy’

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has criticised the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government for having no policy and being completely confused in every decision, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He was commenting on the PML-N-led federal government’s decision against hiking fuel prices. Shaukat Tarin told ARY News that the PTI government had never promised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to end subsidy as a comprehensive plan was presented to arrange the required funds.

Tarin said that the present government is panicked after failing to cope with the economic challenges.

“Our government had provided a subsidy for giving relief to the nation. Prior to approving subsidy, the PTI government had arranged the required funds.”

“This [PML-N] government is bearing pressure of IMF for not receiving another tranche of loan money before ending subsidies. The country’s market is facing a situation of uncertainty. They are not sitting on the opposition benches now and they should now show to handle these issues.”

The former finance minister said that the PTI government had never asked IMF to end subsidy as the global finance institution was apprised about the source of funds. “PML-N government’s decision will increase the pressure on the rupee in the coming days besides hiking the interest rate. I had told them from where to get the required funds.”

Former minister Hammad Azhar also slammed the PML-N government for giving contradictory statements regarding the fuel subsidy. He said that the present government is blaming Imran Khan for taking a wrong decision by not hiking the oil price, on the other hand, they are following it.

Azhar censured that such policies will further increase problems instead of improving the national economy.

Miftah Ismail for fuel prices

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has announced in a press conference that the federal government decided against hiking fuel prices.

Miftah Ismail said the government is not going to increase fuel prices and added that he is going to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the loan package for Pakistan.

“We are not going to increase fuel prices,” Miftah said and advised the masses not to wait in long lines at the petrol pumps in this hot weather.

Taking on the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, he said, the latter agreed with the IMF to end subsidy on the fuel prices phase-wise.

